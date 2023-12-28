Pub's donations brought festive cheer to vulnerable children in South Tyneside

The pub's donations made a real different to vulnerable children on Christmas Day.

A South Shields pub helped provide a Christmas to remember for vulnerable children across the borough with their generous donation of gifts.

Michael Ward, manager at The New Lookout pub on Fort Street collaborated with two regular customers, Dave Wood and Julie Angell, to bring a little Christmas cheer to those in need at Christmas.

In the run up to Christmas punters partook in regular blind cards to raise money for under privileged children of South Tyneside.

Together with funds raised and donation directly the pub managed to raise over £350 to buy gifts.

The gifts were presented to South Tyneside Council Child Service Team, who were very grateful.

Christmas donations for vulnerable children

The team sent a card to the staff at the pub showing their appreciation which read: "Thank you so much for the kind donations to our team for the the children we work with.

"You have no idea the difference you will make."

The gifts were targeted towards older children who are often forgotten at this time of year.

Gift included a variety of toiletry sets and watches for males and females.