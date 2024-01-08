GMB has called on South Tyneside Council to end the "toxic bullying culture" as bin strikes are set to continue.

GMB workers will go on strike from Tuesday, January 9, until Friday, January 12, inclusive.

They will then be joined by Unite workers later in the month and strike from Tuesday, January 23, until Friday, January 26, inclusive.

The GMB union has called for South Tyneside Council to end the "toxic culture" as bin collection strikes are set to continue in the borough.

It relates to concerns of bullying from senior members of staff within the Council's Waste Department.

South Shields Town Hall.

The strikes are a result of the GMB and Unite members wishing to "affect a change in operational management", with the Council confirming that an independent investigation is being undertaken following the issued raised.

Mark Wilson, GMB regional organiser, has stated that the union is ready to talk with the local authority over ending the strikes.

He said: “No worker should face bullying at work. But South Tyneside refuse workers have been raising issues for months and keep being ignored.

“The council needs to end this toxic bullying culture and engage with workers concerns.

“We’re ready to talk to anytime. Council bosses must act or the workers will be left with no choice but to go on strike.”

South Tyneside Council has stated that GMB's latest comments go against the message that they are giving to the local authority.

A spokesperson from South Tyneside Council commented: “We are absolutely delighted to hear that the GMB union is ready to talk at any time.

“However, the latest statement from GMB contradicts what they have said to the Council.

“We met with Regional and Local representatives in December and they made it clear they were not prepared to seek any resolution or enter further discussions until the outcome report was finalised and shared.

“That being said we look forward to ending this dispute through positive dialogue.

“The important HR process that is looking into the workforce’s concerns is drawing to conclusion and we thank everyone for their patience. The final report is due to be presented to all parties in the coming weeks as planned.

“Preliminary findings were shared with unions in December. Unions gave their feedback and this has been taken into account.

“We are committed to ending this dispute through ongoing dialogue, mediation and conciliation. The lines of communication have always remained open in the spirit of constructive and positive industrial relations in a bid to resolve matters.