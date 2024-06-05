Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

South Tyneside could be hit with an indefinite bin strike.

The GMB union has warned residents in South Tyneside that an indefinite bin strike could be on the way after it claims that the Council has suspended “10% of the workforce” in its Waste Department.

The industrial dispute has been ongoing since September 2023 following claims of “bullying and a toxic work culture”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An independent report into claims was carried out - with South Tyneside Council confirming in March that the investigation found “no evidence of bullying or harassment”.

The GMB union has warned that South Tyneside could be hit by indefinite bin strikes. Photo: South Tyneside Council.

Future industrial action was suspended at the start of May, however, the GMB has stated that since the last round of strike action, the GMB Union workplace representative has been suspended - along with other active union members.

The GMB has confirmed that starting today (Wednesday, June 5), it will be balloting its members in South Tyneside Council’s Waste Department over continuous industrial action relating to “trade union discrimination”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ballot is due to close on June 14, with the union warning of strike action during the general election campaign period.

Mark Wilson, the GMB regional organiser, has slammed South Tyneside Council for what he feels is a “blatant case of trade union victimisation”.

He commented: “Refuse workers in South Tyneside are at the end of their tether. This situation should have been sorted nine months ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are in this situation because council management thought suspending workers was a better idea than listening to their concerns.

“A blatant case of trade union victimisation.

“Any future disruption is entirely their doing. And is within their power to stop.” The Shields Gazette has contacted South Tyneside Council for a comment.