‘There is no bullying’ - South Tyneside bin strike insider hits out at the GMB union

A South Tyneside binman has spoken out against the GMB union over the ongoing strike issues.

A refuse worker in South Tyneside Council's Waste Department has hit out at the GMB over issues relating to the ongoing industrial action.

Bin collections in the borough have been impacted for around eight months - with the strike action sparked by a ‘bullying and toxic working culture’.

As a result, the GMB and Unite unions have been lobbying South Tyneside Council to change the management team.

When speaking about the strike issues, the refuse worker revealed to the Gazette that he has not seen any bullying from management in the time that he has worked in the Council’s Waste Department.

The Shields Gazette have kept the worker’s identify a secret in order to ensure there is no repercussions from his employer or the GMB union.

A refuse worker at South Tyneside Council has spoken out against the GMB over issues relating to bin strikes in the borough. Photo: South Tyneside Council.

He said: “I do agree with the fact that I think the rounds are too big and I think that there should be a finish time of around 2.30pm like other Council areas.

“But there is no bullying and I’ve never seen any in the years that I’ve worked there.

“All you hear when you’re at work is stuff about the management team.

“I feel like I’ve known the management team for about 25 years now with the amount of stuff people say about them.

“It has gotten to the point where most of the workforce are just obsessed with talking about the management team but I don’t think they’ve anything wrong.

“I’ve grafted all my life and I’ve never worked a more stressful job than this one - not because of the actual job but because of all the stuff with the union.

“At the end of the day, they just need to get on with the job now.”

The refuse worker also hit out at the union and its members for how they are handling the ongoing strikes and explained why the bin collection rounds are taking so long.

He added: “I worked a couple of the strikes before I joined the GMB because it wasn’t worth it for all the hassle that I was getting.

“Workers who have been striking have been taking photos of people who are working and sending them to the GMB.

“Two lads have been suspended so no doubt the GMB will be calling for a strike again next week, they [GMB] are just using it is a publicity stunt at this point.

“On the rounds, they are only putting one bin on the wagon at one time so of course the rounds aren’t going to get done.

“They should be putting two bins on but the GMB’s health and safety officer is saying that there should only be one bin on.

“I think the public have a right to know about what is actually going on and why things like this are happening.”

An independent report into claims of a ‘bullying and toxic working culture’ was carried out - with South Tyneside Council confirming in March that the investigation found “no evidence of bullying or harassment”.

The local authority has confirmed that it is working on the size of the collection rounds as part of its ongoing work to bring the industrial strikes to an end with the trade unions.

A spokesperson for South Tyneside Council commented: “Our waste operatives are valued members of the Council.

“We have been working closely with the workforce over recent weeks to deliver the detailed Action Plan agreed with Trade Unions and in line with a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) which was approved and signed by both the Council and GMB.

“We are making significant progress with this, implementing a range of improvements in response to feedback from the crews to better support them in their roles.

“The action plan includes a full route optimisation of the bin rounds, renewal and upgrading of equipment and putting stronger engagement, communication and behaviour protocols in place.

“The rebalancing of the rounds was a fundamental ask of the crews. The Council is working hard to address this at pace and continues to encourage staff to engage in this process in the spirit of the Action Plan and MOU.

“An investigation into a collective grievance submitted by the crews in June 2023 has concluded with the confidential findings shared with all parties in January 2024. The findings were not challenged. No appeal was pursued.

“It is important to note that industrial action continued despite no evidence of bullying and harassment by management.

“We appreciate that this is a frustrating and challenging period for all those involved.

“We want to reassure all parties that we are doing everything we can to resolve issues, to get back to providing a vital service for our residents, and we look to GMB and the workforce to do the same.”

The GMB union has told the Shields Gazette that “60+ members would say different” to what the refuse worker has told us in relation to the strike issues.