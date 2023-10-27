Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The proposed deal, which was offered earlier this week, would have increased hourly rates for drivers to £14.15, meaning drivers working a standard week would have seen thier pay rise by almost £2,700 a year - a 10.3% boost to pay.

Drivers who chose to work overtime would have to stood to make an extra £3,000 per year.

Go North East has stated that driver-opinion favoured accepting the deal when it was announced and have accused lobbing by Unite representatives to force a ‘no’ vote.

Bus drivers at Go North East will begin a 12-week strike after rejecting a “landmark” pay deal. Photo: Go North East.

Ben Maxfield, business director at Go North East, has expressed his dismay at the rejection of the pay offer.

He said: “We are baffled. Drivers wanted an above inflation deal, no changes to conditions and top-of-themarket rates.

“We responded to each and every one of those demands, which makes it hard to understand why the union would press ahead with 12-weeks of industrial action”.

“This has become a strike entirely of the union’s own making.

”Immediately after learning of the ballot outcome, we appealed to the union to reconsider and suspend the strike. Unfortunately, this was met with a flat refusal”.

Go North East has moved to reassure the public that the company remains committed to finding a solution to the disruption caused by the strikes as soon as possible.