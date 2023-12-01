Go North East: Bus strike comes to an end as workers agree pay deal

Go North East bus drivers have agreed a pay deal to bring an end to the indefinite strike action.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Unite has confirmed that its workers at Go North East have agreed a pay deal with the travel operator, bringing an end to ongoing strike action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The union has confirmed on Friday, December 1, that a 11.2% pay increase for drivers, engineers and administrators at Go North East.

Unite members were balloted on the deal earlier this week and have chosen to accept the offer.

The details of the pay deal include a backdated pay rise of 10.5% from July 1, 2023, with a further 0.7% rise in January 2024.

There will be another pay increase on July 1, 2024, which will rise in line with RPI, subject to a minimum 4% increase.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It means that a driver currently earning £12.83 an hour will see their pay rise to £14.17, backdated to July, before it rises again to £14.27 in January.

If inflation is at 4% in July 2024, their pay will then increase to £14.84 an hour.

The same pay deal has been secured for all engineers and administrative staff earning up to £40,000 per year.

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up. Sharon Graham, Unite general secretary, has praised Go North East workers for standing firm with the strike action until they secured a better pay deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “Go North East workers should be congratulated on their victory for better pay. They stood together in unity until their employer returned to negotiations and made an improved offer.

"Make no mistake, Unite Is here to fight for workers, I will do whatever is needed to help workers secure good pay deals, that commitment has been clearly demonstrated during this dispute. “Unite the union keeps winning across the passenger transport sector and securing better pay for our members.”