Go North East workers set to make a decision on whether to continue strike action

Unite has revealed that Go North East workers are being asked if they want to continue industrial action.

Bus drivers at Go North East are being balloted to see if they want to continue to strike as the pay dispute rumbles on.

Unite has confirmed that it has asked its members at the transport company to vote to continue the industrial action, which has been in place since Saturday, October 28.

The ballot opened today (Friday, November 24) and is set to close on Thursday, December 7.

Unite has stated that the fresh ballot is necessary as despite negotiations, Go North East has not formally made an improved offer to workers.

Go North East bus drivers are set to make a decision on whether to continue their strike action.

Suzanne Reid, Unite regional coordinating officer, has stated that the union is ready to negotiate with Go North East.

She said: “We remain ready to negotiate with Go North East but all we’ve had so far from them is talk and no new offer on the table.

"We are now undertaking a fresh ballot of our members so they don’t fall victim to any dirty tricks from Go North East’s management.

"We don’t want this dispute to linger on and want this resolved as soon as can be for both our members and the local communities.

"As soon as a realistic, improved offer is forthcoming we will take it to our members.”

Sharon Graham, Unite general secretary, has once again called on Go North East to make an offer to resolve the pay dispute.

She added: "The Go Ahead group is awash with cash, pays huge salaries to its executives and yet treat workers and their communities in the North East with utter disdain by using them as cheap labour.

“Go North East needs to see reason and make a fair pay offer to resolve this dispute.”

Earlier this month, Go North East announced that it would be running a skeleton service as the industrial actions continues.