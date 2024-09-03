Great North Run 2024: How to download and use the race tracking app this weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The app is available now and can be useful for runners and spectators alike.

Keeping track of loved ones throughout the Great North Run can be a tough task. With public transport busy and huge crowds throughout the route, it is highly unlikely any spectators will be able to see their friends or family more than once as they run.

Luckily for spectators, race organisers design an app to help track runners as they follow the half marathon from Newcastle to the seafront at South Shields on Sunday, September 8.

How to download the Great North Run tracking app

The app is available to download for free on both the Google Play store and Apple Store. It is simply named ‘great run’ on the app as it also tracks runners across other events organised by the Great Run company.

The Great North Run received record ballot entries for 2024. | Getty Images

How can I track Great North Run participants through the event app?

The app is really simple to use when tracking runners on the day. All those looking to keep an eye on the success of their loved ones need to know is a runner’s name or their bib number.

When opening up the app, select the Great North Run at the top of the page and users will then be given multiple on-screen options along the bottom of the device.

After selecting the tracker at the bottom of the screen, users can then search for a participant by either their name or bib number.

Tracking is possible through a device which is attached to the runners' race number. Split times are given by participants running over mats throughout the course which is updated to the app in seconds. These are usually available at every mile or kilometre point.

What else is available through the Great North Run app?

The app also includes a series of easy to access maps for both the start and finish areas as well as a link to the full event guide.

All information is also available online, but the app offers mobile friendly browsing.

A full event timetable is also available through the app.

The day of the race will see the app spring into life with live event notifications as well as leaderboards for the elite categories.