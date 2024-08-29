Great North Run participants preparing to run half marathon for local NHS charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Next month nine determined runners will be taking on the world’s biggest half-marathon to raise money for the Shine fund.

Part of Cumbria, Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust’s (CNTW) charity, Shine aims to improve the experience and wellbeing of patients receiving care in the Trust’s mental health, learning disability and neurological care services.

The fund provides patients and their carers with items of comfort and therapeutic activities that can make a big difference to their recovery and mental wellbeing. In recent years, donations to Shine have helped transform garden spaces on hospital sites, provide presents and festive activities for inpatients in hospital over Christmas and exercise equipment for services across the Trust.

The charity relies on fundraisers and the generosity of donors to help make these improvements and ‘extras’ possible for patients. Shine has been lucky enough to have a number of dedicated runners take on the Great North Run over the past few years, raising thousands for the cause.

Catherine Currah, a peer supporter in the Trust’s Children and Young People’s services, is one of this year’s runners for Shine.

She said: “I pursued this job because of my lived experience of mental health problems. It took me a while to deal with my issues and now I am lucky enough to be well, and in a role where I can not only help others going through mental health crisis but also be a role model to show them that they can get through this – I am living proof.”

Catherine had a major operation last year which took time to recover from. “I have set myself this challenge to help the fantastic Shine fund while regaining my own fitness levels, so it really will be a challenge for me, but it’s one I’m ready to take on. I have seen the difference the SHINE fund makes in our hospitals, and I couldn’t be prouder to be running for them.”

She is also hoping to make her two children Dylan and Caitlin proud this year. She added: “We’re from South Shields and watch the race each year, but this time Mammy will be running it!”

Jennie Doug, who has received care in CNTW’s services, will also be running for Shine. She said: “I’ve received a lot of support from CNTW over the past few years. They have helped me get through so many hurdles that ultimately affected my mental health.

“There are several members of staff who I would love to thank personally, and the best way that I can do this is to raise money to ensure that other patients receive an equal level of care, compassion and support.”

Jake Smith is another runner raising funds for Shine this year. “For five years in my role as Account Manager at Lenovo, I’ve worked with CNTW, witnessing the tireless efforts of healthcare heroes,” he said.

“Now, as I lace up my running shoes for Shine, I see it as more than a half-marathon – it’s a chance to repay the kindness and amplify their impact. With each stride, I’ll carry their compassion, their resilience, and their unwavering commitment. This race isn’t just about miles; it’s about miles of gratitude.”

Joanne Wallace, a doctor in the Trust’s Children and Young People’s services, is also running for the charity. “Working in CNTW as a doctor and then also supporting my own family members that have needed mental health support from CNTW, I have seen first-hand the excellent work the Trust does in providing excellent mental healthcare in the North East.

“Raising money for the Shine fund is my opportunity to say thank you and to give back to this excellent cause.”

This will be the second time Joanne takes part in the Great North Run, having previously run in 2012. She added: “A lot has changed since then and running certainly feels tougher than it did back then. I love running for my mental and physical health and find that having a challenge really motivates me to push myself to get better and run regularly. I might not always feel like it at first, but I never regret going for a run!”

Liam Robertson, Clinical Support Assistant (Sports) in the Trust’s Secure Care services said: “I am running for Shine as since starting to work for the trust a year ago working in health and exercise, I have seen just what the Shine fund does for people in its services.”

“The Shine fund can help fund anything from brand new sports equipment to iPads, which help improve a healthier lifestyle leading to more positive outcomes!”

Ailsa Miller, Patients Finance and Cashiers Manager at CNTW, said: “On behalf of the Charity, I would like to say good luck to our runners.

“The thousands of pounds which our runners raise through the Great North Run are vital for enabling Shine to provide activities and equipment which enhance the care and opportunities we are able to provide.

“We are incredibly grateful for the fundraising efforts of all our runners, and we wish all of them the best of luck on the day!”