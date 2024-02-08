Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Great North Run has been awarded the prestigious World Athletics Heritage Plaque.

Launched by World Athletics President Lord Sebastian Coe, the award is in recognition of ‘an outstanding contribution to the worldwide history and development of the sport’ with other recipients including various athletes, coaches, events and even coaching publications.

Sir Brendan Foster, Founder and President of The Great Run Company, said: “It is fantastic that the Great North Run is being recognised by World Athletics Heritage for its contribution to mass participation road running.

“This accolade has only been awarded to a handful of the truly great athletes, stadia and events, and so we are profoundly honoured that the Great North Run is now among this select group.

“It’s recognition of 40 plus years dedication to making it a truly world class event that stands apart from all others. Along the way we have welcomed the sport’s greatest athletes alongside over 1.25m runners. We captured the imagination of our runners and the North East region, who year on year join us to do something extraordinary."

Lord Seb Coe, President of World Athletics, said: "I am delighted that World Athletics is recognising the Great North Run with the World Athletics Heritage Plaque for its contribution to the worldwide history and development of running.

"The Great North Run exemplifies excellence, attracting many of the world's greatest runners including Liz McColgan, Tegla Loroupe, Paula Radcliffe, Carlos Lopes, Haile Gebrselassie, and Mo Farah, to name but a very few."