Green open spaces in Boldon are now protected for future generations to enjoy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Green open spaces in a South Tyneside village are now protected for future generations to enjoy having been designated Fields in Trust.

The status means that both Disco Field in Boldon Colliery and land at Dipe Lane in West Boldon are prevented from being used for anything other than recreation, sport and play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The green spaces are legally protected in perpetuity each through a Deed of Dedication between the Council and the charity Fields in Trust.

Councillor Ernest Gibson, Lead Member for Neighbourhoods and Climate Change at South Tyneside Council, said: "We are delighted that these much-loved spaces have been given Fields in Trust protection.

South Tyneside Council Field in Trust Disco Field, Boldon Colliery

"Local people are passionate and protective about these areas and have always enjoyed them for leisure. The communities have been instrumental in helping to designate these sites and now this special status means that they will be safeguarded for generations to come.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Fields in Trust status is of huge benefit for the health and wellbeing of local people and for the environment."

The project has been championed by local residents, with the support of Boldon Colliery ward members, Cllrs Joanne Bell, Fay Cunningham and Alison Strike.

Disco Fields and the land at Dipe Lane join four other open green spaces in South Tyneside to hold Field in Trust status. These include the playing fields at Oakleigh Gardens in Cleadon, King George V playing fields on Galsworthy Road, King George V playing fields on Lindisfarne Road and Lukes Lane playing fields in Hebburn.

READ MORE: Book following characters in 1960s South Shields is gripping readers

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fields in Trust is a national charity founded in 1925 with the aim of protecting parks and green spaces for future generations.

Helen Griffiths, Chief Executive of Fields in Trust, said: "We congratulate South Tyneside Council on legally protecting the Disco Field in Boldon Colliery and the land at Dipe Lane - remaining a crucial and healthy part of the local environment, forever.

"It has been a pleasure to continue joining forces with the Council to expand their protection portfolio further, ensuring these green spaces in South Tyneside remain free and accessible for residents to enjoy.