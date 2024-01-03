Greene King pubs to raise money for Macmillan with plastic tub donations

A UK pub chain is asking people to donate plastic tubs to help raise funds for charity.

Greene King Pub and Carvery’s across the country have started a Tub2Pub campaign to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support by recycling thousands of plastic tubs.

Up until February 11, take your clean and empty tubs to any of the Greene King pubs.

After 11 February, all tubs will be collected and taken to a plastic reprocessing centre where they’re shredded, before being sold onto plastic manufacturers to use in place of virgin plastics.

All money raised from the sale of Tub2Pub plastics will be given directly to Macmillan Cancer Support.

Tubs can include confectionary tubs, biscuit tubs, and cracker tubs.

A spokesperson for Greene King said: “We’re all guilty of indulging in chocolate, sweets, and crackers over the festive period, and in the UK, we are buying tens of millions of these plastic tubs every year!

“Make sure your tubs don’t go to waste and bring your clean, empty plastic confectionery and cracker tubs to any Greene King managed site.”

The plastic containers will be collected from all pubs across the UK and sent to DCW Polymers to be shredded before being sold to manufacturers where they are made into recycled products.

Greene King pubs in South Tyneside taking part in the initiative include:

Fountain - South Shields

Bamburgh - South Shields

Story Book - Boldon

Prince of Wales - Jarrow

Ben Lomond - Jarrow

Longship - Hebburn