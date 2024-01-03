Hospitality and Hope is looking for more volunteers to help the charity deliver its vital service.

Based in Hampden Street, South Shields Hospitality and Hope is a leading food insecurity, homelessness and community wellbeing charity which focuses on providing support for service users.

The charity relies heavily on volunteers to carry out many of its tasks and to be able to support the community the way it does.

It has launched a #DoMorein24 campaign to encourage people of all ages and backgrounds to get involved with volunteering.

Sorting through items that have been donated Credit: Wayne Madden of Hospitality and Hope

Wayne Madden, Operations Manager at Hospitality and Hope said: "We are eager to have as many opportunities put in front of volunteers this year as possible.

“Volunteers are integral to our organisation and the lifeblood of what makes Hospitality and Hope the organisation it is. Without them, we simply wouldn't be able to support as many people as we do.”

Whilst the charity is looking for volunteers for the food bank and food drives, there are also opportunities to volunteer at the community shops and the uniform shop at Chichester.

Wayne hopes to engage more with youngsters and schools to implement a volunteering programme and educate on the importance of volunteering.

Volunteering duties would include:

Sorting stock

Arranging deliveries

Assembling food parcels

Distributing supplies

Current volunteers have said they enjoy volunteering because of the sense of wellbeing they receive in the good work they do, knowing they are helping vulnerable people in the community.

Volunteers have also said the role is great for flexibility and learning new skills.