Young women from Bright Futures Young Women's Project donate £1,000 worth of food to food banks in South Tyneside.

A group of young women from South Tyneside charity Bright Futures Young Women's Project have worked together and have made a significant contribution to supporting those currently affected by the cost-of-living crisis.

The group, who have named themselves the “Rock ‘n’ Roll Sausage Rolls” were awarded £1000 from The KEY for their social action project.

The KEY is a charity committed to inspiring young people to believe in themselves; especially those facing challenging circumstances.

The group donated £250 worth of food and essential hygiene products each to four different local food banks across South Tyneside including Hospitality & Hope, Hebburn Helps, Key 2 Life and Bede's Helping Hands.

“Rock ‘n’ Roll Sausage Rolls donating food to local food banks

The group spent several months carefully planning and liaising with local food banks to ensure they donated items needed most by the South Tyneside community. The group donated non-perishable items, washing powder and hygiene products.

Their selfless act not only demonstrates the power of unity and compassion but also serves as a beacon of hope during challenging times.

The impact of the young people’s donation extends far beyond the immediate provision of food supplies.

By taking proactive steps to alleviate the burden on local food banks and ensure that essential resources are available to those in need, these young individuals have made a meaningful difference in the lives of many families and individuals facing financial hardship.

Bright Futures Project Worker, Hannah Woodward said: "We’re so incredibly proud of our young women leading this project.

"Their empathy and compassion for others in their community is commendable. Recognising the strain and impact the cost of living crisis is having upon their community they have worked tremendously hard to support hundreds of people in their local community.