Shops readers say they'd like to see in South Tyneside.

The high street has declined in recent years more so since Covid-19 when even more people turned to shopping online.

The rise of online shopping has caused many high street shops to close due to lack of physical customers.

South Tyneside, in particular King Street in South Shields which was once a busy shopping area has become a ghost town with many shops closing over the years.

We asked our readers what shops they'd love to see open up across the borough and here's what they said.

Primark

It's become a running joke that whenever there's a mention of a new shop opening up residents are quick to thinking it's Primark. It seems residents are so keen for a store to open here in South Tyneside.

M&S

Many readers were gutted when M&S closed its doors in King Street, South Shields and would love to see the store return to the area.

Smyths

Some readers were keen to see a Smyths Toy store in South Tyneside due to the lack of toy shops without having to travel to Sunderland or Newcastle.

The Range

This was a popular choice amongst readers with it's variety of products all under one roof.

Zara

Those interested in fashion say they'd like for the clothing store to open up a branch in South Tyneside.

TK Maxx

Many voted for the clothing and homeware retailer which offers branded products at discounted price. The closet stores are in Sunderland and Newcastle.

John Lewis

Following the closure of BHS and Debenhams residents believe a department store is just what the area needs.

Would you like to see any of these shops open up?