Group trekking Hadrian’s Wall to raise vital funds for two South Tyneside charities
A group of 15 people set off trekking the entire length of Hadrian’s Wall on Monday, April 27, in an effort to raise vital funds for Hebburn Helps and the South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade.
Angie Comerford, co-founder of Hebburn Helps, has revealed that this is the first challenge of 2025 that the foodbank is running - with more on the way later in the year.
The group of hikers, who are due in Wallsend on Thursday (May 1), are being led by Steph Comerford, Angie’s husband - with daily support on hand from the Hebburn Helps team.
Angie said: “Unfortunately I can’t make it with them which I’m absolutely gutted about, but I will be making daily trips to take their equipment to the next camp site along the route.
“They were all very excited and a little bit nervous ahead of the adventure.
“This is our first challenge of the year whist raising for two fantastic organisations. The next one will be our 32 mile crusade to raise money for the Brigade and then in September, 14 of us will be tackling the Atlas Mountains.
“I would like to say a personal thank you to each and everyone of them who is taking part and I wish them all the best of luck.”
You can donate to the hiking group by visiting: https://pay.sumup.com/b2c/Q436ARSQ and you can find out more about Hebburn Helps at: https://hebburnhelps.co.uk/.
