'Grow up': Balaclava-clad biker banned for 'childish' antics in South Shields

South Tyneside Magistrate's Court. | NW

A district judge has banned Casey Cook, 20, from the roads for 12 months after his reckless motorbike antics in South Shields, warning him of jail if he reoffends.

A Balaclava-clad South Tyneside motorbike menace who sped illegally through a park and on roads has been slammed by a judge for his childish antics.

District Judge Zoe Passfield told Casey Cook, 20, of Belgrave Terrace, South Shields, his unruly behaviour could be expected of a 14-year-old.

At the borough’s magistrates’ court, she banned him from the roads for 12 months and warned him he faces jail if caught driving in that time.

Jobless Cook was repeatedly seen riding between West Harton and the seafront by police on Saturday, August 24 and the following day.

But the final straw came when he powered his Lexmoto Assault bike behind a council anti-social behaviour officer in the town’s South Marine Park.

She tipped off police and CCTV operators tracked his movements, including him jumping a red light at Crossgate.

When interviewed after his arrest, he admitted buying the bike for £250 but claimed he always slowed down for pedestrians when driving on pavements.

Prosecutor Ruth Foster said Cook was first spotted by police as he motored without a helmet in Brockley Avenue and Boldon Lane.

He was later seen in the park, where he was positively identified by the council worker who warned people of his presence by shouting, ‘Slow down’.

Mrs Foster said Cook rode his machine into a tree covered area before speeding off towards central Anderson Street and Crossgate.

Cook pleaded guilty to charges of careless driving, driving without insurance and a licence, driving in a park and not wearing protective headwear.

David Forrester, defending, said: “That’s a really fair appraisal of what’s happened. The two clips I’ve seen fit with careless riding.

“He’s riding around without insurance or a licence or protective headwear, and in a park.

“I would say that the aggravating factor is the repetition of it. It’s stupid driving, he’s creating problems for himself.

“He wasn’t driving around the roads at 90mph for thrills, it’s just anti-social driving. He said he shouldn’t have been doing it.”

Judge Passfield told Cook: “You’re 20-years-old. This is the kind of behaviour I would see in court from people who are 14 or 15.

“You’re going to be disqualified. I hope that you grow up. If you drive while you are disqualified, you’ll go straight to prison.” Cook was also fined £120, with £85 court costs and a £48 victim surcharge.