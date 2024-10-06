Halloween-themed murder mystery event coming to South Shields’ Hedworth Hall

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A brand new murder mystery event is coming to the borough.

Quinn Creative, a South Shields-based events company, is bringing a brand new Halloween-themed murder mystery event to South Tyneside.

‘The Halloween Traitor’ is set to take place at Hedworth Hall, on Dean Road, and it follows the success of Quinn Creative’s ‘A Totally 80s Murder Mystery’ that it held earlier this year.

The fully interactive event will take place on the first floor banquet suite at Hedworth Hall, with the building’s architecture set to provide the backdrop for a night of entertainment.

Organisers have stated that professional actors and a live vocalist will lead the night, with a pie and pea supper being served to guests - vegan options are available.

A brand new murder mystery event is coming to South Shields.

Those attending the murder mystery event are also encouraged to dress up as there will be a Halloween fancy dress competition.

Stephen Sullivan, creative director at Quinn Creative, has given an insight into what visitors to ‘The Halloween Traitor’ can expect.

He said: “It’s a real pleasure to premiere this event right here in my home town.

“We’ve been doing these events for two years now and the support has just grown and grown with each event.

“It’s a tongue in cheek night of entertainment with some fantastic actors, and me, as well as a top vocalist.

“The best part is that the audience is involved too and at this event more so than ever.

The event follows the success of Quinn Creative's 80s themed murder mystery earlier this year. | Other 3rd Party

“Not only will they have to discover who they think committed a murder but they’ll also have to decide who they can trust on their table, as one of them will be a traitor.

“This is a really exciting new dynamic to this event and we’re very excited to see how everyone plays the game.”

‘The Halloween Traitor’ will be held at Hedworth Hall on Friday, November 1, from 7.30pm.

Tickets are priced at £25 each, with tables of eight available for a cost of £184.

Tickets are available from https://www.facebook.com/Quinncreative24 or by emailing [email protected].