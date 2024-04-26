Hedworth Hall steps in to save event following shock closure of Clover & Wolf

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

South Shields venue Hedworth Hall has stepped in to save an event that was set to be hosted at the Clover & Wolf, following their shock closure.

The event, A Totally 80’s Murder Mystery was planned to be held within the Mile End Road venue on Friday, May 3.

Following the shock announcement that Clover & Wolf had to close, the company behind the event, Quinn Creative, was left without a venue to host.

Thankfully, Dean Road venue Hedworth Hall, which is known for its large function room, stepped in to ensure the event could go ahead as planned.

Totally 80’s Murder Mystery is an interactive and immersive event, where people are encouraged to don 1980’s inspired fancy dress, as professional actors guide attendees through a thrilling night of entertainment.

Given that it is a murder mystery event , a storyline has been created which involves a “murder” taking place at the fictional Hedworth Hall High School prom night, just as the prom king and queen take their crown. Attendees must work together to find the culprit.

Creative director of Quinn Creative, Stephen Sullivan said: “This is a brand-new and exclusive murder mystery set in the 1980’s. It’s packed full of action and suspense and this time we have live music from an authentic 80’s singer, Desperately Seeking the 80’s by The Lady Sings. That’s not all, our chefs are working hard to provide an authentic 80’s buffet! We thrive to bring new and exciting events to South Shields.”

This is the third murder mystery event that Quinn Creative have hosted, following the success of both a Halloween and a 1920’s inspired murder mystery, which were held at seafront bar and restaurant The New Sundial.

Tickets for A Totally 80’s Murder Mystery are still available, and are priced at £25 per person. The event will take place at Hedworth Hall on Friday, May 3 at 7.30pm.