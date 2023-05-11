The photography competition was run by South Tyneside's Young People's Parliament as part of their campaign aimed at making young people more aware of the places in the Borough that can help with health and wellbeing.

As part of the campaign, young people were asked to take photos of their 'happy places' that boosted their mood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The campaign was in line with the Council's ambition of helping people to stay healthy and well throughout their lives.

The winner of the competition was 13-year-old Harry Thompson whose photograph of a pony on Cleadon Hills earned him a year's leisure pass, a cinema voucher for four people and a £50 gift voucher.

His photo will also be used in some of South Tyneside Council's publicity such as the Visitor Guide and Visit website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Competition winner, Harry Thompson, is pictured with the Mayor and Mayoress Cllr Pat Hay and Jean Copp, Cllr Adam Ellison and MYP Luke Hall.

READ MORE: Life in South Shields in the 1970s

Councillor Adam Ellison, Lead Member for Children, Young People and Families, said: "Our young people are to be commended for the quality of the work produced.

"We have the privilege of living in an area of incredible natural beauty which can positively impact everyone's wellbeing. I am grateful to our young people for reminding all of us just how fortunate we are and, as the weather improves, would encourage everyone to take advantage of the fantastic environment on our doorstep."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad