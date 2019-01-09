Heart-op baby Carter Cookson's parents share touching new video as new threat to his health is revealed

The parents of Carter Cookson, the South Shields baby who has just weeks to find a new heart, today sharing a touching new video as they revealed further complications in his fight for life.

Chris and Sarah Cookson were overjoyed when Carter, their second son, was born on Boxing Day.

Doctors face a race against time to find a new heart for South Shields baby Carter Cookson.

They lost their first son, two-year-old Charlie, in October 2013 when he lost a lifelong struggle against a series of mystery health problems.

They set up a charity, The Charlie Cookson Foundation, in his name to provide financial support to parents of other seriously ill children with life limiting conditions who require 24-hour care or specialist nursing facilities.

But their joy at having a new baby was short-lived, as they were told Carter has serious heart problems, and needs a lifesaving transplant.

They have launched a campaign, #findaheartforcarter, in a bid to find a donor organ, but have been told by doctors they only have five weeks to do so.

Worried dad Chris Cookson by the bedside of his seriously ill son Carter, who needs a heart transplant.

Their case has been raised in the House of Commons by South Shields MP Emma Lewell-Buck, whose bid to raise awareness won the backing of Prime Minister Theresa May.

Today, Sarah, 44, shared a touching video of her gently bathing her son, who is being cared for in a specialist unit at the Freeman Hospital in Newcastle.

She wrote on The Charlie Cookson Foundation Facebook page: "Since we announced our heartache, and our plea for our beautiful baby boy...we have loved seeing his face all over Facebook...and all sources of media, even being talked about in the Houses of Parliament.

"We can't thank you all enough for all of your love, kindness and support.

"It has been a very tough few days. Like we were told by the consultants, his life support 'Ecmo' machine comes with its own complications.

"Due to the blood clotting in the machine it has led to the machine being changed.

"This brings with it more problems, as Carter will have to be without his life support for 'as quick as they can change it' (hopefully seconds).

"The team of doctors and nurses at the Freeman are doing everything they can to take care of his other vital organs, but keeping them healthy enough for a transplant really is a race against time.

"We are still praying for a miracle. Please keep sharing. You are all helping us through this heartbreaking time."