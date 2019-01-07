Parents of battling baby Carter Cookson thank community for supporting transplant appeal

The parents of baby Carter Cookson have thanked the community for their support after making a TV appeal for help to find their son a heart.

Sarah and Chris Cookson appeared on ITV and BBC news tonight urging people to share their 'find a heart for Carter' campaign.



The youngster was born on Boxing Day 2018, but was found to have serious heart problems and just days later underwent heart surgery.

Doctors have told the family that a new heart needs to be found for Carter within the next five weeks.

The battling newborn is receiving care at the Freeman Hospital in Newcastle, and mum Sarah said staff are doing all they can for her son.

In a Facebook post after appearing on TV, Sarah, said: "Thank you all so much, your support is amazing, helping us raise the awareness of our plea for our brave baby boy.



"Today has been so hard, talking to the BBC and ITV about the reality of - if we don't find a heart we will lose our boy - is ripping us in both in two.

"Our hearts ache so much, this is all we can do as parents - to give him the best chance at a life.

"Please keep sharing our posts and our 'Find a heart for Carter FB Page' as tomorrow it will be yesterday's news and we are one day less into the five weeks we have left (if no complications).

"Thank you to everyone who has sent us their love and support and their own stories - they are keeping us positive and focused.

"Carter has had an 'OK' day, a few tweaks made to his medication to keep his working organs in good condition.

"The staff at the Freeman are doing all they can."

The South Shields couple set up The Charlie Cookson Foundation after losing their two-year-old son Charlie following a mystery illness in 2013.

Sarah continued: "We have moments when we can be just his mammy and daddy, changing his nappy, massaging his arms and legs (around the wires) reading him his night time story, but we fight the tears when we do as we know this could not be for long without that machine he would not be here."