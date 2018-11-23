New service launched to help South Tynesiders with drug and alcohol problems

A new service aimed at helping South Tynesiders recover from drug and alcohol misuse is now up and running.

A service to help adults break free from their dependence on alcohol and drugs has been formally launched this week.

The South Tyneside Adult Recovery Service - launched to coincide with Alcohol Awareness Week - will provide confidential advice and support to those affected by alcohol or drug use.

It is being run by North East charity Humankind, in partnership with Spectrum Community Health community group, and will be based at Cookson House, in River Drive.

The service will link with doctors’ surgeries and pharmacies across the borough and will be overseen by South Tyneside Council.

Coun Tracey Dixon, Lead Member for Independence and Wellbeing, said: "Based in refurbished premises, this new service will provide free, confidential advice and support and information to anyone affected by alcohol or drug use.

"We want to make sure our residents have access to the right support at the right time and I’m sure this highly skilled and experienced team will be able to offer exactly that."

Councillor Nancy Maxwell, Lead Member for Area Management and Community Safety, added: "Alcohol and drug misuse can have a devastating effect on individuals, families and the wider community.

"This new service will help not only those individuals with substance issues, it will also help keep our communities safe as well."

Anyone with an issue around drug or alcohol misuse can contact the South Tyneside Adult Recovery Service on 0191 917 1160 to discuss recovery options.

The new service will run alongside MATRIX, which works with young people aged under 18 and their families to provide support and advice to those who have been or are at risk of by drug and alcohol misuse. A freephone confidential service is available for young people on 0800 328 1898.