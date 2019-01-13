Parents of Carter Cookson vow to 'keep fighting' as son awaits heart transplant

The parents of baby boy who urgently needs a new heart has vowed the family will 'keep fighting and believing' as they continue to raise awareness of their appeal.

Parents Sarah and Chris Cookson, who welcomed their son Carter Cookson into the world on Boxing Day 2018, are facing a race against time to find their baby a heat so that he can undergo a life-saving transplant.

Carter Cookson urgently needs a heart transplant. 'Photo by Sarah Cookson.

Little Carter has a serious heart condition and is currently on an ECMO machine at Newcastle's Freeman Hospital.

His South Shields parents, who have kept a bedside vigil since he was born, launched appeal 'find a heart for Carter' which has seen people hosting fundraisers and blowing bubbles to raise awareness of the tiny youngsters's plight



Tragically, the couple's first son Charlie died in October 2013 at the age of two.

He had lost a lifelong struggle against a series of mystery health problems.

In his memory Sarah and Chris set up the Charlie Cookson Foundation which provides financial support to parents of seriously ill children.

Yesterday, mum Sarah took to social media to express the family's appreciation for the support they have received.

Sarah said: "I can't express how grateful our little family is for all of your love and support.

"Please catch our love and hugs from this post.

"We will keep fighting and believing.

"We have an army full of love as our back bone "