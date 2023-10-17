News you can trust since 1849
Heart-warming and emotional' scenes as Wave of Light returns to Souter Lighthouse to mark Baby Loss Awareness Week

Grieving families came together as the Wave of Light event returned to South Tyneside, helping mark Baby Loss Awareness Week.

Hayley Lovely
Hayley Lovely
Published 17th Oct 2023, 09:30 BST
The annual event which unites families who have suffered miscarriage, stillbirths and infant loss took place at Souter Lighthouse in Whitburn on Sunday, October 15.

Bereaved families came together to light a candle at 7pm and leave it burning for an hour in memory of a child they have lost.

The event was organised by charity 4Louis who help support families through miscarriage, stillbirth and child loss after founder Kirsty McGurrell lost her son Louis in 2009.

The free memorial event was part of a global ‘Wave of Light’ event in memory of all the babies and children who light up the skies.

Candles lit at the eventCredit: David TinklerCandles lit at the eventCredit: David Tinkler
Candles lit at the eventCredit: David Tinkler

Throughout the evening guests enjoyed a bagpipe performance and songs and poems performed by North East Rock Choir.

Ahead of the event sand art had been created on the beach by Claire Eason from Soul2Sand to mark Baby Loss Awareness Week.

The event was also attended by Sunderland Mayor, Cllr Dorothy Trueman and her husband.

Victoria Usher, Events Officer at 4Louis said: "The wave of light is always a very emotional event and Sunday night was no different.

"To have a community together in one place, a community no one wants to be a part of, but one where the support from one another it’s over whelming.

"It has been one of our busiest nights and we were so pleased with the support we received and the amazing performance from the Northeast Rock Choir who sang brilliantly and young Sophia too."

