Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The annual event which unites families who have suffered miscarriage, stillbirths and infant loss took place at Souter Lighthouse in Whitburn on Sunday, October 15.

Bereaved families came together to light a candle at 7pm and leave it burning for an hour in memory of a child they have lost.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event was organised by charity 4Louis who help support families through miscarriage, stillbirth and child loss after founder Kirsty McGurrell lost her son Louis in 2009.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The free memorial event was part of a global ‘Wave of Light’ event in memory of all the babies and children who light up the skies.

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Candles lit at the eventCredit: David Tinkler

Throughout the evening guests enjoyed a bagpipe performance and songs and poems performed by North East Rock Choir.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ahead of the event sand art had been created on the beach by Claire Eason from Soul2Sand to mark Baby Loss Awareness Week.

The event was also attended by Sunderland Mayor, Cllr Dorothy Trueman and her husband.

READ MORE: Met Office issues four day weather warning as storm approaches

Victoria Usher, Events Officer at 4Louis said: "The wave of light is always a very emotional event and Sunday night was no different.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"To have a community together in one place, a community no one wants to be a part of, but one where the support from one another it’s over whelming.