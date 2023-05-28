News you can trust since 1849
Hebburn care home entertained by exotic animal therapy to improve wellbeing

The South Tyneside care home were visited by a tortoise, gecko and two guinea pigs.

By Evie Lake
Published 28th May 2023, 17:00 BST- 1 min read

A South Tyneside care home was entertained by exotic animal therapy in a bid to reduce feelings of stress, loneliness and improve overall wellbeing.

The Willowdene Care Home in Hebburn were visited by a menagerie of miniature creatures by The Discovery Zoo, including Flash the tortoise, Dexter the gecko and Coco and Pop the guinea pigs.

Willowdene Care Home residents Pat Rushin, 88, and Mauren Brown, 70, meet Coco and Pop. Willowdene Care Home residents Pat Rushin, 88, and Mauren Brown, 70, meet Coco and Pop.
Willowdene Care Home residents Pat Rushin, 88, and Mauren Brown, 70, meet Coco and Pop.

Resident John Samuels, 82, enjoyed holding Dexter: “His little feet felt like sticky pads.”

Whilst Maureen Brown, 70, said she “was amazed by Flash.”

Jennifer Back, 75, and Pauline Bell, 88, meet Coco and Pop.Jennifer Back, 75, and Pauline Bell, 88, meet Coco and Pop.
Jennifer Back, 75, and Pauline Bell, 88, meet Coco and Pop.
The tortoise was also a favourite of staff member Kelly Davison’s daughter, Hannah, 5, who was visiting to meet the animals.

Hannah is now desperate for one of her own.

Hannah, 5, meets Flash.Hannah, 5, meets Flash.
Hannah, 5, meets Flash.

Animal based activities have proven therapeutic benefits for residents, especially

those living with dementia, according to the home manager Christopher Hogan-Hind.

Lailie-mae, 9, daughter of a staff member meets Dexter.Lailie-mae, 9, daughter of a staff member meets Dexter.
Lailie-mae, 9, daughter of a staff member meets Dexter.

Chris said: “Animal therapy sessions can help to boost everyone’s mood. It was smiles all around when Flash, Dexter, Coco and Pop dropped by for a visit.

“But as well as being a lot of fun, animal therapy can help reduce feelings of stress and loneliness, ease anxiety, and improve overall wellbeing.

“You only need to see the residents interacting with the animals and talking about it for hours afterwards to know how beneficial these sorts of therapy session are.”

