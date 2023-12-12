The funding will allow the charity to expand its outreach programmes.

Bright Futures Young Women's project in South Tyneside has been boosted by £90,838 thanks to the National Lottery award from The National Lottery Community Fund. The award-winning charity is dedicated to empowering and supporting young people through detached and outreach work.

The charity are able to continue making a positive impact on the lives on young people across South Tyneside.

The funding from the National Lottery will enable Bright Futures to expand its outreach programmes, reaching out to more young people who may not have easy access to support services.

This includes providing support in detached settings, such as local parks, town centres, and other public spaces where young people are known to be congregating.

By taking their services directly to these locations, Bright Futures aims to engage with a wider demographic of young individuals and address their specific needs and challenges.

The National Lottery’s commitment to supporting initiatives that benefit local communities underscores the significance of this funding for Bright Futures. It reflects a shared vision of empowering young people and creating opportunities for them to thrive, regardless of their circumstances.

Dominique Hendy, Project Worker at Bright Futures said: “We are thrilled to have received this funding from the National Lottery, as it will allow us to extend our reach and provide vital support to even more young people in our community.

“Detached and outreach work is crucial in ensuring that no young person is left behind, and this funding will enable us to strengthen our efforts in this area. We would like to say a huge thank you to all national lottery players for helping make this possible.”