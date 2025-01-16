Hebburn care home placed into special measures following ‘inadequate’ inspection

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) has placed a Hebburn care home into special measures.

Hebburn Court Nursing Home, on Witty Avenue, has been placed into special measures to protect people after it was rated as ‘inadequate’ by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

The CQC carried out an inspection of the home, which is run by GB Healthcare, in October last year.

Hebburn Court provides accommodation with nursing and personal care for up to 55 people, some of whom are living with dementia.

The CQC has stated that it carried out the inspection after concerns were raised regarding poor care and serious incidents not being dealt with appropriately.

Following the inspection, the overall rating for the home, as well as the areas of safe and well-led, have moved down from ‘good’ to ‘inadequate’.

Hebburn Court Nursing Home has been placed into special measures by the Care Quality Commission. | Google Maps

Areas of caring, responsive and effective have moved down from ‘good’ to ‘requires improvement’.

Now that the home has been placed into special measures, it will be kept under close review by the CQC to keep people safe and it will be monitored to ensure that sufficient improvements have been made.

Victoria Marsden, CQC interim deputy director of operations in the north, has highlighted some of the issues that inspectors found at Hebburn Court.

She said: “When we inspected Hebburn Court, it was disappointing to find such a deterioration in the level of care being provided.

“Ineffective leadership led to significant shortfalls in quality, placing people at risk of harm, including poor record keeping, ineffective risk management, and a failure to report and investigate serious incidents.

“Care providers have a duty to report significant incidents to CQC and the local authority to ensure people are safeguarded and don’t come to further harm, but this wasn’t always being done at Hebburn Court.

“Some serious incidents weren’t being reported at all and others were very delayed.

“People weren’t always supported appropriately, for example one person who was at risk of choking had no staff member with them whilst eating as requested by their GP.

“On other occasions, staff weren’t consistently using lap belts and foot plates on wheelchairs which could cause an injury.

“People weren’t supported to maintain good oral health and staff were unable to locate toothbrushes and toothpaste for people living with dementia who needed support, meaning they could have gone days without cleaning their teeth which is unacceptable.

“It was concerning to see little engagement or conservation between staff and people. The home’s leaders didn’t provide stimulation, activities and community engagement to aid people’s wellbeing and give them a sense of purpose.

“We have told leaders where we expect to see rapid, and continued improvements and will continue to monitor the home closely to keep people safe during this time.

“We will return to check on their progress and won’t hesitate to use our regulatory powers further if people aren’t receiving the care they have a right to expect.”

Following the visit to the home, inspectors found:

Resident’s medicines weren’t managed or handled safely.

Care plans weren’t person-centred, accurate or up to date.

Audits lacked reflection and failed to explore trends to help staff to learn from incidents and prevent them from happening again.

The electronic system being used didn’t provide details about lessons learnt or outcomes.

Actions from the last fire and electrical safety inspection were long overdue and had not been actioned.

The interim management team confirmed that all staff needed support around safeguarding and mental capacity.

Staff stated that they didn’t usually have time to read care plans.

The care home wasn’t well maintained. Paint and woodwork were damaged in places and some furniture needed attention.

Inspectors have stated that the interim manager has confirmed that staffing levels have been reviewed and increased accordingly, the home was generally clean and domestic staff were visible throughout, as well as most people and relatives giving positive feedback about the quality of meals at the home.

The CQC has stated that the full report will be published on their website in the coming days.