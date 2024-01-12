The light display held over Christmas helped raise vital funds for the school.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Hebburn family who held a Christmas light display at their home in Glenmoor have raised £443 for Epinay School in South Shields.

Katie and Nathan Groom adopted two brothers aged four and six two years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both children were in main stream school and once they moved in with Katie and Nathan and went to their new schools, it was quite apparent that the eldest was struggling. He was diagnosed with a learning disability along with autism and ADHD.

He received a place at Epinay School which caters for 4-18 year-olds with special educational and complex needs.

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Katie and Nathan's house lit up for Christmas

To show their gratitude for all the school's support they staged a Christmas light display over the festive period to raise funds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With support from another Hebburn family's light display a total of £443 was raised for the school.

Katie said: "We had a lot of neighbours bringing grandchildren round to see the lights and have photos taken with the inflatables.

"We were also mentioned by strangers on Facebook who had seen it and telling others to go and have a look. The projector in the window was definitely a winner.

"We have already purchased more to go up next year so should be even bigger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Rue, Headteacher at Epinay School said: "More and more families are now supporting us by fundraising, this could be running the Great North Run, attending coffee mornings or holding fundraising events at home.

READ MORE: Great North Air Ambulance Service marks busiest year on record

"Other parents are supporting by donating raffle and tombola prizes, toys and books for children and nearly new uniforms for other families. They really are a very special set of parents and carers!

"The pictures from staff and families who attended are amazing, we've thanked Katie already for such generosity, and again we'd like to say a huge thankyou, we'll make sure that the children will benefit from this, we've already asked them about ideas on what the funds could be spent on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This was such a creative and fun way to raise funds, we hope to continue our fundraising efforts throughout 2024 and beyond so that children at Epinay continue to thrive."

Epinay School is currently looking for local companies and organisations for sponsorship regarding a brand new exciting project.