Pupils at Hebburn Comprehensive School have been praised by their headteacher following great GCSE results.

Staff welcomed pupils to this school this morning as they opened their envelopes to reveal their GCSE results.

More than 63 per cent of students across the borough achieved grades 9 – 4 in both English and Maths – a rise of 2.7 per cent on last year’s figures.

Head Teacher Mr Thompson is thrilled with how hard pupils have worked to achieve results.

Girls celebrating their results

A happy pupil celebrating her results

He said: "I want to congratulate all students on their results. They’ve shown tremendous resilience over the past few years which, as we know, has been severely disrupted. Students should be extremely proud of what they have achieved.

"There are some outstanding individual performances, which is the result of hard work and maintaining a positive attitude to learning.

"As always, it is a team effort. I would like to take this opportunity to thank parents and carers for their continued support, and I express my gratitude to a highly-committed and hard working staff team.

"I wish everyone in the year group the very best of luck for the future."