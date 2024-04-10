Hebburn Helps appeals for donations due to high demand over Easter holidays

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hebburn Helps team is appealing to the public to assist with any donations for their food bank.

The team help support the community through its food bank, clothes bank, pet bank and more with so many people relying on their services. Due to the Easter holidays with children being off school, more people have been accessing the food bank which has left the team with less essentials to give to those in need.

Donations are always greatly received by the team to help support vulnerable people in the community who rely on food parcels.

Posting on social media, Hebburn Helps said: “Sadly the Easter holidays are taking quite a toll for a lot of families and our shelves are running extremely low.

“We have never been so busy as we are at the moment. If anyone can help us with any of the food items in the list below that would be fantastic! Thank you. Team HH.”

A number of food items that can be donated include:

Tinned foods

UHT Milk

Pasta

Noodles

Rice

Jars of food

Tea/Coffee

Juice

Biscuits

Bread

Cereals



Toiletries donations of toothpaste, shower gels, shampoo, soaps etc and pet food would also be a help to service users.