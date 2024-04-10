Public 'devastated' to see sudden closure of popular South Shields bar

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Customers of a well-loved South Shields bar have been left ‘devastated’ as the establishment closed overnight without warning.

Clover and Wolf, based in Brigham Place in South Shields announced yesterday morning that the business was no longer open to the public.

Only days before the announcement, the venue has hosted live music and had plans for upcoming events unaware they wouldn’t be open.

The team were unexpectedly locked out of the venue and overnight all staff lost their jobs.

Following the struggles of Covid-19, the bar had become the go to place for a number of functions and live entertainment.

The future of the bar remains unknown at this moment in time.

Taking to social media, Clover and Wolf’s statement read: “We never expected to have to write this but here it is yesterday our beloved staff lost their jobs and we lost our business (it was very unexpected.)

“With no notice we were locked out of the business we have struggled to make a success of all throughout Covid and other problems but we built it up to be the best bar for live music in shields.

“Myself, Tim and our family have loved our 4 and a half years at The clover and wolf but for it to have been taken away from us so suddenly has broken us.