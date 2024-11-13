Hebburn Helps foodbank receives a community award from Sunderland AFC

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A South Tyneside foodbank has received a community award from Sunderland AFC.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hebburn Helps, based at St John's Precinct, has been named as the ‘Community Organisation of the Month’ by Sunderland AFC and Utilita Giving for the work it carries out in South Tyneside.

Working alongside Sunderland AFC, Utilita Giving aims to give aid to people who are in fuel and food poverty across England, Scotland and Wales.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The award, which was given for September 2024, comes alongside a cheque of £500 to help Hebburn Helps continue carrying out the important role that it plays in the local community.

Sunderland AFC captain Dan Neil with Angie Comerford, the co-founder of Hebburn Helps. | National World

On Tuesday, November 12, Dan Neil, the Black Cats’ captain, paid a visit to Hebburn Helps where he presented the team with the award and the cheque.

Angie Comerford, co-founder at Hebburn Helps, has told the Shields Gazette how the money will be spent as the foodbank prepares for the run-up to Christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “We have received a community award from Sunderland AFC and Utilita Giving with a cheque for £500 so every little does help.

“At this stage of the year, the money will be going towards food and toys for Christmas, especially as we are right up against it at the moment.

Dan Neil paid a visit to the foodbank on Tuesday, November 12, to present the team with the award and the cheque. | National World

“We’re about to dish out around 10,000 toys right across South Tyneside, as well as hampers to go with them so anything in the pot that can help with that is brilliant.

“It is important to do the work that we do in South Tyneside so any help we receive along the way is amazing and we get to meet Dan Neil, who is one of the local superstars, so happy days.”

You can discover more about the work that Hebburn Helps does and also find out how to help support them by visiting: https://www.facebook.com/hebburnhelps.