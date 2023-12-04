Children had the chance to meet Santa and a real life reindeer all for free.

A meet and greet with Santa and a real life reindeer event in Hebburn was deemed a 'success' as hundreds of kids were filled with joy.

Angie Comerford, co-founder of Hebburn Helps was determined to give the children a real Christmas experience with a visit from a reindeer.

The costs to rent a reindeer were high but Angie was adamant she was going to do it and set herself a challenge to run 50 miles before December 1, to raise the funds needed.

Within a week up setting up her 'Running for Rudolph' fundraiser, the target was smashed.

Aria the reindeer

Hundreds of kids gathered at 'The Den' situated next door to Hebburn Helps as it was turned into a grotto where children could meet Santa and a real life reindeer.4

The money raised not only helped pay for the reindeer from Rent a Reindeer Ltd but provide treats for the children.

Angie said: "Hundreds of people turned up and braved the cold to see Santa and Aria the most majestic animal ever. She was beautiful. Everyone absolutely loved her.

"We have had the best real life Santa ever. Not only have the kids loved him I think every parent came out laughing at him, he was amazing. Well done and thank you Team HH." The event was put on for the community for free allowing families to enjoy a Santa and reindeer visit without worrying about added costs during the cost-of-living crisis.