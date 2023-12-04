Hundreds of kids filled with joy thanks to Hebburn Helps real life reindeer event
Children had the chance to meet Santa and a real life reindeer all for free.
and live on Freeview channel 276
A meet and greet with Santa and a real life reindeer event in Hebburn was deemed a 'success' as hundreds of kids were filled with joy.
Angie Comerford, co-founder of Hebburn Helps was determined to give the children a real Christmas experience with a visit from a reindeer.
The costs to rent a reindeer were high but Angie was adamant she was going to do it and set herself a challenge to run 50 miles before December 1, to raise the funds needed.
Within a week up setting up her 'Running for Rudolph' fundraiser, the target was smashed.
Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.
Hundreds of kids gathered at 'The Den' situated next door to Hebburn Helps as it was turned into a grotto where children could meet Santa and a real life reindeer.4
The money raised not only helped pay for the reindeer from Rent a Reindeer Ltd but provide treats for the children.
Angie said: "Hundreds of people turned up and braved the cold to see Santa and Aria the most majestic animal ever. She was beautiful. Everyone absolutely loved her.
"We have had the best real life Santa ever. Not only have the kids loved him I think every parent came out laughing at him, he was amazing. Well done and thank you Team HH." The event was put on for the community for free allowing families to enjoy a Santa and reindeer visit without worrying about added costs during the cost-of-living crisis.
Following the event, many parents posted on social media thanking the team at Hebburn Helps for putting on a 'magical day' for their children.