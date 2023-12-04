Hebburn man celebrates 10 years of dressing as Santa in aid of charity
Darren has spent the last 10 years dressing as Santa raising money for charity.
Darren Murphy will once again be donning his Santa suit this festive period to raise funds for his chosen charity.
For the last 10 years, Darren of Hebburn has brought festive cheer to the community in his Santa outfit raising vital funds for good causes.
This year Darren will raise funds for crisis support charity Hebburn Helps in a bid to help vulnerable people in the area.
Darren began his charity work at St Clare's Hospice, where his Dad was being treated shortly before his passing.
Since his father's death a decade ago Darren has helped raised money through his Santa visits for charities including Cancer Connections, 4Louis and Hebburn Helps.
Darren who works on the Metros as an Anti-Social Behaviour Travel Safe Officer has chosen Hebburn Helps this year to support those who are struggling.
He said: "I have supported Hebburn Helps in the past but felt this year due to the cost-of-living crisis a lot of families are struggling more than ever."
Dressing up as Santa brings joy to Darren, he said: " I do charity all year round however mainly at Christmas. I enjoy seeing family’s being happy when there children are smiling because Santa has visited them."
Darren who carries out home visits dressed as Santa will also be taking on the Boxing Day Dip challenge which sees people swim into the sea in fancy dress.
He will take on the challenge with others raising money for Hebburn Helps and Suicide Prevention charity SAFFE.