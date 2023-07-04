From Hedworthfield to Hadrian Juniors and Perth Green to Ashley Road, we have scenes from 35 years ago.
We have reminders of the Mortimer Comprehensive rounders team and a school Viking exhibition.
Maybe you were pictured on the Redwell cross country team or in the South Shields Comprehensive School dining room.
Take a look and see if there’s a scene which brings back memories for you.
1. A presentation to Harton Comprehensive School
Stephen Pattinson was pictured on the motorcycle which was presented to Harton Comprehenive School, by Jos Conway's shop as part of the school's traffic programme. Peter Conway and headmaster John O'Neill are also in this 1980 photo. Photo: Shields Gazette
2. A stage play at St Oswalds Church of England School
Pupils of St Oswalds Church of England Junior Mixed and Infants' School, Hebburn presented Smike, a pop musical based on Nicholas Nickleby, in 1980. Photo: Shields Gaztte
3. Making Vikings exhibits at Perth Green School
Pupils from Perth Green School were making exhibits for their mini exhibition on Vikings in March 1980. Who do you recognise in the photo? Photo: Shields Gazette
4. Champions at cross country at Redwell Comprehensive
The Redwell Comprehensive School Cross County team champions in 1981. Pictured back, left to right, are Fiona Nicholson, Alyson Lincoln, Dawn Tate, Centre, left to right: Lorraine Johnson, Karen Gibbs, Lindsay Young, Leah Marshall. Front, left to right: Debra Flood, Nicola Stephenson and Julie Hatch. Photo: Shields Gazette