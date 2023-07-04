News you can trust since 1849
11 photos that will bring back memories if you went to school in South Tyneside during the 1980s

They are the photos which are sure to bring back memories for a generation of South Tyneside children who went to school in the 1980s.

By Evie Lake
Published 4th Jul 2023, 09:01 BST

From Hedworthfield to Hadrian Juniors and Perth Green to Ashley Road, we have scenes from 35 years ago.

We have reminders of the Mortimer Comprehensive rounders team and a school Viking exhibition.

Maybe you were pictured on the Redwell cross country team or in the South Shields Comprehensive School dining room.

Take a look and see if there’s a scene which brings back memories for you.

Stephen Pattinson was pictured on the motorcycle which was presented to Harton Comprehenive School, by Jos Conway's shop as part of the school's traffic programme. Peter Conway and headmaster John O'Neill are also in this 1980 photo. Photo: Shields Gazette

Stephen Pattinson was pictured on the motorcycle which was presented to Harton Comprehenive School, by Jos Conway's shop as part of the school's traffic programme. Peter Conway and headmaster John O'Neill are also in this 1980 photo. Photo: Shields Gazette

Pupils of St Oswalds Church of England Junior Mixed and Infants' School, Hebburn presented Smike, a pop musical based on Nicholas Nickleby, in 1980. Photo: Shields Gaztte

Pupils of St Oswalds Church of England Junior Mixed and Infants' School, Hebburn presented Smike, a pop musical based on Nicholas Nickleby, in 1980. Photo: Shields Gaztte

Pupils from Perth Green School were making exhibits for their mini exhibition on Vikings in March 1980. Who do you recognise in the photo? Photo: Shields Gazette

Pupils from Perth Green School were making exhibits for their mini exhibition on Vikings in March 1980. Who do you recognise in the photo? Photo: Shields Gazette

The Redwell Comprehensive School Cross County team champions in 1981. Pictured back, left to right, are Fiona Nicholson, Alyson Lincoln, Dawn Tate, Centre, left to right: Lorraine Johnson, Karen Gibbs, Lindsay Young, Leah Marshall. Front, left to right: Debra Flood, Nicola Stephenson and Julie Hatch. Photo: Shields Gazette

The Redwell Comprehensive School Cross County team champions in 1981. Pictured back, left to right, are Fiona Nicholson, Alyson Lincoln, Dawn Tate, Centre, left to right: Lorraine Johnson, Karen Gibbs, Lindsay Young, Leah Marshall. Front, left to right: Debra Flood, Nicola Stephenson and Julie Hatch. Photo: Shields Gazette

