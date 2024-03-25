Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Following the relaunch of South Shields' Quarantini Cocktail Delivery Service, I decided to give the menu a try.

Bethany Irving, first set up the cocktail venture a few years back during the pandemic and took the borough by storm when going out to pubs and bars was limited.

After spending some time away from the business due to having another child and a house move, Bethany has brought the business back.

I've been so excited for Bethany's relaunch as I was dying to sample the menu and they certainly delivered.

I asked Bethany to choose me some random cocktails to try and she must have known my tastes exactly because they were pretty much what'd have gone for if I was ordering cocktails in a bar.

Cocktails from Quarantini Cocktail Delivery Service

She sent me two of the new themed cocktails and two traditional cocktails, each one looked delicious.

The first thing I noticed about these drinks when they arrived was the generous portion size. They were actually a full cup of cocktail and not half full with ice which is what you get in most bars. They are value for money.

I started off with one of the themed cocktails which was 'Birthday Cake' which was ultimately my favourite of the four I tried. Not only was this aesthetically pleasing but it tasted like a dream.

The cocktail was made up of strawberry liqueur, semi-skimmed milk and vodka topped with whipped cream, sprinkles and even a birthday candle. It was such a unique idea.

If you're a milkshake lover then this is the cocktail for you because it went down a treat. I could have easily drank another. I enjoyed it that much.

The other themed-cocktail Bethany sent me was 'Bubble Bath' which had intrigued me when looking at the menu.

The bubble bath cocktail consisted of blue curacao, coconut rum, coconut milk, candy floss, vodka, peach puree and rice paper. I was disappointed I left this cocktail too long before I photographed it as I missed the chance to show the candyfloss and the rice paper duck on the top of the cocktail.

Whilst the candy floss was a great way to finish off the look, when it dissolved into the drink it also added a sweet taste which when mixed with the coconut rum and milk again tasted like a delicious milkshake.

Bethany sent me two classic cocktails 'Pornstar Martini' and 'Strawberry Daiquiri' which are the OG of cocktails. If you like your daiquiris strong then Bethany is your girl for an icy and refreshing daiquiri packed with strawberry goodness.

Again the Pornstar Martini did not disappoint and tasted just like a one you'd have in a bar but with a lot more in the cup meaning you get to savour the taste for longer. It was packed with flavour and so juicy.

Having cocktails delivered to your door is a perfect idea for a night in with friends, a home hen party or drinks in the garden on a summer's night.

With a range of cracking cocktails on offer, Bethany also offers jelly shots, prosecco, beers and lagers.

Who needs to go out when Quarantini Cocktail Delivery Service has your night covered.