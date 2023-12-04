LIFE IS LOVELY: Snow is falling all around me, children playing having fun

The kids were living up to Shakin’ Stevens Christmas song as they had fun in the snow.

December started off in the most festive way possible as snow fell for the first time this winter.

With so much snow around, it was only right we made the most and had a family snow day.

First thing’s first was to get wrapped up to brave the cold and dig out the sledge and away we went.

Elijah loved his dad pulling him around the snow in his sledge like he was royalty whilst I carried Layla in her carrier like the queen she is. She may have been a bit too heavy but prams are a no go in this weather.

Jack Frost the snowman

As we arrived at the fields Kieran started hyping Elijah up for the fun he was about to have. He started running, pulling Elijah along fast in the snow as he drifted along the snowy path full of joy.

Dads are essentially big kids so of course Kieran was in charge of going down the hills with Elijah on the sledge. The pair of them were giggling and smiling and they were sleighing down the hill. It’s hard to tell who enjoyed it more.

Next year Layla will be big enough to join in but this year she stayed warm tucked into and watched the fun.

Whilst Elijah enjoyed the sledging he was adamant on building a snowman and rightly so.

He and Kieran got to work in the garden, rolling snow into giant balls to create their snowman whilst I searched the house for bits and bobs to make up the snowman’s features.

At last the snowman was complete and Elijah named him Jack Frost. Perhaps he will come to life.