Lesley Little opened Halo Hebburn on Station Road on August 8, 2003 which also marked her daughter’s first birthday now 20 years the business’ 20th birthday also coincided with her daughter's 21st birthday.

Lesley, 46 began her career in a salon before moving into teaching youngsters all they needed to know about hairdressing. Lesley has always been passionate about hairdressing and missed the buzz of working in a salon so decided to take the plunge of opening up her own salon and has never looked back.

The mother-of-two said: “I’ve always had a real passion for cutting and colouring hair and I love the way I make people feel when they leave the salon. It’s rewarding for me to bring out people’s confidence and make them feel good about themselves."

Salon owner, Lesley Little

The salon has transformed over time from renovations carried out to the building by Lesley’s husband who works as a builder to employing more staff as the business grew over the years.

Halo’s services have also transformed over the years from its highly professional cutting and colouring services to wig cutting and hair extensions. Lesley has taken time to ensure herself and all staff are trained to keep up with the evolving industry.

Lesley’s daughter also offers beauty treatments in the salon including make-up, eyelash extensions and eyebrows. Her daughter Mollie is currently travelling in Australia but plans to return to the business when she arrives back in the UK.

Halo is twenty

Lesley’s career as a hairdresser has seen her contribute to the Clothes Show Love twice and has taken part in photographic work for national and local magazines and papers.

She added: “I can’t believe 20 years have passed already as it doesn’t feel like it’s been that long. I love what I do with no plans to retire yet and would love to say I’d be here for another 20 years.”