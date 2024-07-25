Hebburn school affected by RAAC closure hosts ‘homecoming’ carnival parade
The school community at St James Catholic Primary School, on Solway Road in Hebburn, have reunited to hold a “homecoming” carnival parade.
St James Catholic Primary School was forced to shut in September 2023 due to the Government’s announcement that any school which had Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC) used in its buildings would have to close while safety measures were put in place.
As a result, pupils at the St James were split between three schools to ensure that they still received face-to-face education throughout the closure period.
Pupils finally returned to their own school during the summer term and to celebrate, St James held a special sponsored parade and carnival walk to bring everyone back together.
Those who attended were encouraged to wear their brightest outfits and walked together as a school within the local community playing instruments, singing songs and holding banners for everyone to see.
Frances Heslop, headteacher at St James, has spoken of her joy at being able to have the full school community back together after a difficult year.
She said: “This was a true celebration of our togetherness which is always at the heart of St James. Home is where the heart is!
“I am extremely proud of our children, staff, families and whole school community.
“Despite our most unprecedented circumstances this year, we have all supported each other.
It was wonderful to celebrate our long-awaited homecoming.”
