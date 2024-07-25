Hebburn school affected by RAAC closure hosts ‘homecoming’ carnival parade

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Staff, pupils and families at a Hebburn school have all been reunited after RAAC forced it to close last September.

The school community at St James Catholic Primary School, on Solway Road in Hebburn, have reunited to hold a “homecoming” carnival parade.

St James Catholic Primary School was forced to shut in September 2023 due to the Government’s announcement that any school which had Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC) used in its buildings would have to close while safety measures were put in place.

The community at St James Catholic Primary School, in Hebburn, have held a "homecoming" carnival parade. | Other 3rd Party

As a result, pupils at the St James were split between three schools to ensure that they still received face-to-face education throughout the closure period.

Pupils finally returned to their own school during the summer term and to celebrate, St James held a special sponsored parade and carnival walk to bring everyone back together.

The school community walked through the local area singing songs, playing instruments and holding banners. | Other 3rd Party

Those who attended were encouraged to wear their brightest outfits and walked together as a school within the local community playing instruments, singing songs and holding banners for everyone to see.

Frances Heslop, headteacher at St James, has spoken of her joy at being able to have the full school community back together after a difficult year.

She said: “This was a true celebration of our togetherness which is always at the heart of St James. Home is where the heart is!

The school was forced to shut in September 2023 due to RAAC being present in the buildings. | Other 3rd Party

“I am extremely proud of our children, staff, families and whole school community.

“Despite our most unprecedented circumstances this year, we have all supported each other.