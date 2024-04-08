Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more.

Millie Smith, who plays the left-wing position commented that she is “Proud that we got all the way here, it’s a big achievement’. She also said that the team were “Nervous for the final but believe they can win.” Acting Headteacher Suzanne Lewis-Dale, said: “We are delighted with the team’s achievement. Our school is fortunate enough to have its own football academy in partnership with a local provider Improtech. This success demonstrates the immense talent we have within school. We wish them every success in the final.” The team consisted of pupils – Aliyah Ahmed, Layla Bailey, Zofia Bean, Amelia Brown, Grace Cooke, Lilly Day, Cerys Dickinson, Evie Harkness, Holly Nicklin, Freya Pritchard, Millie Smith, Autumn Stoker, Maddie Thomas, Lucy Vickers and Lily Wilson.