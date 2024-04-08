Hebburn schoolgirls hit back of the net as they reach final of prestigious football tournament
A Year 7 girls football team is celebrating reaching the English Schools’ Football Association (ESFA) final.
Pupils from St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy, Hebburn beat South Wolds Academy from South Nottingham in the Semi-final 3 – 0 to reach a place in the final.
The girls will play Surbiton High school from Kingston in the final on Tuesday 21, May in the final of the prestigious ESFA Girls Under 12 National PlayStation 9-a-Side Schools Cup in a bid to be crowned winners.
Over 230 teams entered the competition, and the team are delighted with their performance and achieving a place in the final.
Millie Smith, who plays the left-wing position commented that she is “Proud that we got all the way here, it’s a big achievement’. She also said that the team were “Nervous for the final but believe they can win.” Acting Headteacher Suzanne Lewis-Dale, said: “We are delighted with the team’s achievement. Our school is fortunate enough to have its own football academy in partnership with a local provider Improtech. This success demonstrates the immense talent we have within school. We wish them every success in the final.” The team consisted of pupils – Aliyah Ahmed, Layla Bailey, Zofia Bean, Amelia Brown, Grace Cooke, Lilly Day, Cerys Dickinson, Evie Harkness, Holly Nicklin, Freya Pritchard, Millie Smith, Autumn Stoker, Maddie Thomas, Lucy Vickers and Lily Wilson.