Review: The Customs House Easter show was the most fun I’ve ever had at a panto

Over the Easter holidays The Customs House held its panto of fairy tale classic “Little Red Riding Hood” which was packed with humour, adventure and fun.

The show was written by Ray Spencer and Graeme Thompson and directed by well known Customs House actor Steven Lee Hamilton. When I interviewed Steven last month he said the show wasn’t one to be missed and it certainly didn’t disappoint.

We all know the story of Little Red Riding Hood and it was great to see the twist and turns added into this show to make it all the more thrilling and fun to watch as each scene unfolded.

From the minute the show started the audience was filled with suspense as villain witch Bracken (Eleanor Chaganis) took centre stage soon followed by fellow baddie Wolfgang (Dale Jewitt) bringing their evil tones to the panto and setting the scene this duo were out to cause trouble.

As they vanished amongst the smoke it was time for the stage to graced with an angelic and kind character as the star of the show Little Red (Beth Ellis) was joined by fun loving Customs House favourite cousin Dennis (Glen Richard-Townsend) who takes on the role of a hapless fun loving woodcutter. The pair shared a lovely friendship both bringing energy and excitement to the audience.

Prince William Chopolot (Suryan Hadrick), was the love interest for Little Red who took on a humorous and upper class vibe to the classic Prince Charming.

The three pigs joined the story with Bratwurst (Thomas Hewitt), Chorizo (Lucy Davis) and Saveloy (Aiden Nord), each character taking on a comical accent associated with their sausage origin. The trio of pigs added to the joy and laughter of the show.

No panto would be complete without a Dame (Tom Whalley) and Granny Hood was the best Dame I’ve ever come across. Her bright and bold personality definitely showed in her performance as her character was filled with cheeky puns and some naughty behaviour making her the most loveable character. She was certainly a one off granny.

The cast really played to their parts but the quick thinking improvisation skills between Dennis and Granny Hood during the kitchen mess scene was nothing short of comical.

They were a fantastic duo who really knew how to make the audience laugh and I for one have never laughed so much during a pantomime like I did with these two characters. Their silly antics reminded me of the Chuckle Brothers and they really brought out the comedy side to the show.

Once again the group of young dancers deserve their praise for their dedication, passion and all round talent.

If you were making a recipe for the perfect panto then this would be it. The acting, the singing, the comedy and the plot were all on point. From start to finish I was bopping away and clapping in my seat from all the catchy musical numbers.