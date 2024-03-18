Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hebburn Sea Cadets - TS Kelly is hoping to gain more interest from youngsters when it hosts its open day next month.

Set to mark it's 90th birthday later this year the Hebburn Station has a rich and vibrant history which is instilled throughout the building with photographs and memorabilia highlighting the importance of the sea cadets.

From new opportunities, learning new skills or just making friends, the sea cadets has something to offer all youngsters.

Life in the sea cadets means youngsters have the opportunity to learn to sail a tall ship, cater for a crew and save someone's life.

Cadets will also be offered the chance to take part in opportunities they won't find anywhere else such as orienteering, sailing, rock climbing and more.

Speaking of the benefits of the joining the sea cadets, Warrant Officer 2, Derek Brown at Hebburn Sea Cadets said: "The benefits are that they will do things they cannot do outside.

"We have opportunities and we offer opportunities for young people to go offshore, Tall Ships and to go visiting other Sea Cadet units in the country."

CI, Andrew Lambert at Hebburn Sea Cadets added: "The open day is a chance for us to showcase the unit and what we can offer. Anyone who is interested will be able to come along and what the sea cadets do."

The cadets get no funding from the Royal Marines and rely heavily on donations which allows them to purchase equipment for cadets. Donations can online via https://www.gofundme.com/f/royal-marines-cadets-at-hebburn-sea-cadets

The open day will showcase what's on offer for the different age groups of cadets sessions held, equipment cadets use and opportunities within the sea cadets.