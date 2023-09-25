LIFE IS LOVELY: The curse of mam guilt

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As a full-time working parent I often feel guilty about not being able to spend as much time doing things with my kids.

In a world where social media dominates our lives it’s so easy to compare yourself to others and feel like you’re not as good when you see all the things other parents are doing with their children and I feel like mine are missing out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But then I remember I’m working to provide for my children so they can have nice things and do nice things when we do have time together.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Me and the children

Whilst I’d love to be able to do all the baby classes making sure the children are fed, clothed and have a roof over their heads are way more important and it makes the time we do have together more worthwhile.

Mam guilt comes in many forms whether it be feeling guilty for letting the kids binge watch YouTube while you do the housework or letting them eat too many sweets because it’s keeping them quiet, there’s so many times we feel guilty as a parent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

READ MORE: Novel based on life in South Shields in 1986 to be released

I don’t think there’s a mam on this Earth that hasn’t experienced mam guilt at some point. That doesn’t mean you’re a bad parent, far from it just means we are striving to give the best to our children.

No matter how stressed, tired or guilty you feel as a parent that emotion instantly fades away when your child says “I love you” or gives you a hug, you know you’re doing something right.