A South Tyneside woman who has being running for almost three years to boost her mental wellbeing and fitness completes her challenge.

Lisa Bainbridge of Hebburn began R.E.D. January in 2021 which is a big nationwide event that promotes mental wellbeing by exercising each day in January.

Lisa decided to do the challenge during lockdown with the intention of finishing the challenge at the end of January but as the country was put into tiers Lisa continued with her challenge and before she knew it Easter had arrived.

The 48-year-old who is part of North East Fordy's running club didn't want to stop and continued with running.

North East Fordy's running club

She said: "There was one runner within our group called Iain Wilson, he, at the time, completed 500 days. I thought, oh I can do that. (He's about 400 days ahead of me.) He inspired me to continue running."

"R.E.D. is at least a mile a day, I can fit it in, but usually I do a 5k a day.

"I've ran on our birthdays, our anniversary, Christmas day, I even ran around Derwent Manor on the day of my stepdaughter's wedding in February.

"It was tough in July 2021, when my stepson caught Covid. "We had to stay in the house, but luckily I have a treadmill, so my streak continued even running 10k on it which was tough."

During her challenge Lisa has also participated in the Sunderland Half Marathon and reached personal bests for her 5k and 10k runs, something she'd never of dreamed over a couple of years ago. Lisa said the running has improved her fitness levels and just sees running as part of her daily routine now.