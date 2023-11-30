Vikki Holt's new book will uncover the history of Hebburn Lakes.

Vikki Holt will bring the history of Hebburn Lakes to life with the release of her new book.

The 53-year-old has spent several years researching into Hebburn Lakes to produce a book which tells the history of the area and some tragedies along the way.

Vikki who works as driving instructor began looking into the history of the town’s industrial lakes several years ago, having always harboured a fascination with the sites.

Dating back to the 1800s, the four lakes stretched from Campbell Park Road to where the Mill Tavern pub is now located, on the land now home to Hebburn Comprehensive School, Hebburn Lakes and St James R C Primary School.

During her research Vikki uncovered around 100 victims who drowned before the lakes were drained in the late 1950s-60s after tragic events shook the town.

Keen to share the history of the lakes Vikki has been working on a book for around four years which tells the story of the creation, history, and sad demise of Hebburn Lakes.

The book is over 200 pages long covering the hay days of the Lakes with facts, pictures, and personal memories of the waters.

It also covers their dark side with almost 100 stories of drowning tragedies that took place in Hebburn over 85 years.

READ MORE: Talented performer bags two major award wins Vikki said: "I am happy with the way the book has turned out and I think people are going to enjoy reading it. I've already had interest from people who are wanting to buy a copy."

"I think it's important the history of the town isn't forgotten and this book highlights that really well.

Vikki will host a book launch at Hebburn Central on Saturday, 9 December from 11am - 3pm.