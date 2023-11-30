Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A South Shields woman with an impressive career in performing arts has recently won two prestigious awards.

Michelle Andrews has been dancing from a very young age, starting at only two-years-old, training at the Valerie Shepherd Dance Academy . The 31-year-old then took singing lessons, to help her towards becoming the multi-talented star she is today. Michelle has celebrated two major achievements winning Le Classique de Danse Award and Carl Alan Award which honours people who have made a significant contribution to the dance industry, such as teachers, performers and choreographers.

Michelle celebrates award win

She said: "It's the third time I've been up for the awards so it's been third time lucky to win.

"It's such an honour to win these awards as it really is a testament to all the hard work I put it and I'm over the moon."

Michelle moved to London at 16 to pursue a career in the performing arts where she attended the prestigious theatre school, Laine Theatre Arts. Over the years she has worked on a number of productions including Chicago, Guys & Dolls and OKLAHOMA.

Her most recent stint has seen her work with Strictly Come Dancing stars Anton Du Beke and Giovanni Pernice on the Him & Me tour Michelle was part of the ensemble, as Anton and Giovanni led the dancing extravaganza.

Michelle actually worked on the show previously, on their 2021 tour and was happy to work with the pair again.

She said: "It was a honour to be asked to work back with them and they are are so lovely to work with.

"It was a incredible experience and they've become friends to me now."

In the run up to Christmas Michelle will be starring as Jill in the pantomime Jack and the Beanstalk.