Hebburn’s brand new Tri Station picks up a prestigious award from industry experts
Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) is celebrating picking up two prestigious Fire & Emergency Awards at a recent ceremony in London.
The awards included the new Hebburn Tri Station picking up Project of the Year and the entire Service winning the Healthier Firefighters Award.
The Hebburn Tri Station is the UK’s first carbon-neutral tri-station - which is home to TWFRS, Northumbria Police and the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS).
Judges praised the project, which officially opened earlier this year, for its environment sustainability, inclusivity, and ground-breaking emergency service integration.
Peter Heath, TWFRS’ chief fire officer, said: "Well done to every single member of the Tyne and Wear FRS family for everything you do to support communities and importantly each other.
“I am delighted that in these two awards your efforts and dedication have been recognised.
“Everyday I see examples of how this Service continues to improve and it's through the work of you all that we will continue to make a difference.
“There can be no greater mission than keeping people safe and we will continue to work to achieve this for us and the communities we all serve.
“We do not need an award for me to see the value the Service adds to communities or the great work you do but to have others recognise your efforts is a lovely thing.
