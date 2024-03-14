Here are some of the exciting shows heading to The Customs House this year

Shows heading to The Customs House this year.

Published 14th Mar 2024, 11:46 GMT

The theatre is a wonderful place to unwind, forget the world outside and enjoy a show-stopping performance.

There's no better place to immerse yourself in theatre than The Customs House.

From musicals to pantos, The Customs House has something to offer everyone's taste.

Here are just some of the shows on offer throughout 2024.

For full listings visit: https://www.customshouse.co.uk/whats-on/?

Directed by Steven Lee Hamilton / Written by Ray Spencer & Graeme Thompson Join Red, Granny and Dennis in Cooksonville as they bring to life the story of Little Red Riding Hood. Get ready for a whimsical journey filled with laughter, magic, and heartwarming moments as the classic story is given a Customs House panto make-over. Don’t miss the chance to be part of this magical adventure. Tickets: https://www.customshouse.co.uk/theatre/little-red-riding-hood-easter-panto/#showings

1. Little Red Riding Hood March 30 - April 6

Refreshed for 2024, All Our Yesterdays features the fantastic sounds of Abba, Frankie Valli, Elvis Presley, The Beatles, Cliff Richard, Lionel Ritchie, Gloria Estefan, Dire Straits and many more. Tickets: https://www.customshouse.co.uk/music/all-our-yesterdays/#showings

2. All Our Yesterdays, April 30

Dreamcoat Stars returns for its third UK tour to bring incredible live musical entertainment to the nation. Experience the UK’s biggest and best night of musical smash-hits in this star-studded show. Tickets: https://www.customshouse.co.uk/music/dreamcoat-stars/#showings

3. Dreamcoat Stars, May 2

A full evening stage show, charting the hits and career of Tina Turner from the early days onwards. Starring Julie Nevada as Tina with her amazing band and dancers, this fully live energetic stage-show charts the life and career of one of the world’s most iconic performers. Tickets: https://www.customshouse.co.uk/music/tina-live-the-tina-turner-story/#showings

4. Tina Live - The Tina Turner Story, May 17

