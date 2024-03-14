1 . Little Red Riding Hood March 30 - April 6

Directed by Steven Lee Hamilton / Written by Ray Spencer & Graeme Thompson Join Red, Granny and Dennis in Cooksonville as they bring to life the story of Little Red Riding Hood. Get ready for a whimsical journey filled with laughter, magic, and heartwarming moments as the classic story is given a Customs House panto make-over. Don’t miss the chance to be part of this magical adventure. Tickets: https://www.customshouse.co.uk/theatre/little-red-riding-hood-easter-panto/#showings