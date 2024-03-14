Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A South Shields gym is taking part in a spinathon in a bid to raise as much money as possible for NHS workers.

The Gym Group on Crossgate is hosting the three hour session which will see participants cycle on exercise bikes consecutively whilst raising money for NHS Charities Together.

The charity is the gym's chosen charity having already raised funds for the charity at a previous event, the gym is committed to supporting the charity and the work they do.

NHS Together Charities takes pressure off the overstretched NHS staff and funds projects that prevent ill health and improve services for patients.

South Shields Gym Group General Manager Simone Liscombe said: "The Gym Group has partnered up with NHS Charities Together to really try and help them over the next year as they don't get much support and it'll benefit the workers and those who rely on the NHS.

"The NHS are really struggling at the minute as the workers don't get enough support so we've chosen them as our charity to raise money for."

The gym has a target of £450 they'd like to raise for the charity.

There are 20 people taking part in the challenge although there is still space for some more people to join. It is £10 to book a bike and anyone who would like to take part can email Simone on [email protected]

Anyone who'd like to support the cause can make a donation via https://www.justgiving.com/page/simone-liscombe-1709898825207

The spinathon challenge takes place Saturday, 16 March from 9am until 12pm.